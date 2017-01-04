Arena bails on selling Belviq, transfers remaining commercialization rights to Eisai; shares up 8% after hours

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) perks up 8% after hours on increased volume in response to its announcement that it has amended its BELVIQ (lorcaserin HCl) marketing and supply agreement with Eisai (OTCPK:ESALY). Under the revised contract, Eisai will have global commercialization rights including the territories retained by Arena (South Korea, Taiwan, Australia, Israel and New Zealand) under the companies' November 2013 deal.

Eisai will have complete responsibility for all lorcaserin development expenses going forward while Arena will continue to receive royalties on BELVIQ net sales. Arena will continue to manufacture product at its facility in Switzerland.

Under the terms of the revised agreement, Arena will receive $23M in cash payments and over $80M in potential cost relief on current lorcaserin development obligations. The company says the transition will enable it to concentrate its resources on its clinical-stage programs.