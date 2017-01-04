Bristol-Myers re-ups with Five Prime in immuno-oncology

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) exercises its option to extend the research term for an additional 12 months under its immuno-oncology discovery, development and commercialization agreement with Five Prime Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FPRX). Under the revised deal, BMY will provide additional research funding for the 12-month period ending March 2018.

Under the terms of the original March 2014 agreement, BMY has exclusive global rights to develop and commercialize products directed toward certain protein targets in the three checkpoint pathways identified by Five Prime. BMY paid $20M upfront and will provide up to $11.6M in research funding over the course of the entire research term. Five Prime will be eligible to receive up to $300M in milestones and tiered mid-single-digit to low-double-digit royalties on net sales of each product commercialized by BMY.