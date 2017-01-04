Sonic's Q1 sales lower but expects H2 improvement

Sonic (NASDAQ:SONC) -0.8% AH after FQ1 earnings beat expectations, but sales fell again and the company warns that it "faces even tougher sales and margin hurdles" in the current quarter.

FQ1 revenues fell 11% Y/Y to $129M while comparable sales fell 2%, vs. a 5.3% increase in the year-earlier period but a bit better than analyst consensus for a 2.4% comp-sales decline in the latest period.

Even so, CEO Cliff Hudson says SONC remains optimistic that it will show sequential same-store sales and profitability improvement beginning in H2 2017, helped by the company's shift to higher margin franchise locations.

SONC reaffirms guidance for the fiscal year ending in August, expecting non-GAAP EPS remaining flat or declining by as much as 7% Y/Y, with comp-store sales remaining flat or falling by as much as 2%.