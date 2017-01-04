Late-season football leads NBC, ESPN to easy ratings wins

Football again drove weekly TV ratings and pushed NBC (CMCSA +1.2% ) to its sixth straight weekly win, a streak it hasn't mustered in 21 years.

Meanwhile on the cable side, key college bowl games led ESPN (DIS +1.3% ) to a runaway victory. The sports network averaged 8.38M viewers in prime time, far ahead of Fox News (FOX +0.9% , FOXA +1% ) with 1.86M and Hallmark with 1.73M. The pregame and game broadcast for the championship semifinal of Washington vs. Alabama were second and fourth among individual programs, with 18.9M and 18.4M viewers respectively.

Overall, ESPN college football programs took six of the top 10 ratings slots, with pro football on NBC taking another three. CBS (CBS +2.1% ) newsmagazine 60 Minutes was 10th with 11.72M viewers, edging out ABC's 10 p.m. hour of New Year's Rockin' Eve (11.56M).

In broadcast ratings, NBC averaged 6.21M viewers, ahead of CBS at 5.75M. ABC logged 4.14M viewers and Fox 3.2M.

ABC's World News Tonight took the nightly news lead with 8.95M viewers, ahead of NBC Nightly News with 8.8M.