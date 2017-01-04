Deutsche Bank to pay $95M to settle U.S. tax fraud case

Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB) agrees to pay $95M to resolve a U.S. government lawsuit accusing it of tax fraud for using "insolvent" shell companies to hide significant tax liabilities from the IRS in 2000.

The settlement resolves a lawsuit filed in 2014 that had sought to recoup more than $190M in taxes, penalties and interest.

It marks the latest step in Deutsche Bank's bid to resolve legal matters that has caused concern about whether the bank lacked capital; last month, DB reached a $7.2B settlement in principle to resolve a U.S. probe of its sale of toxic mortgage securities.