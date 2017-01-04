Moelis & Co. launches 5M-share offering to boost public float

Investment bank Moelis & Co. (MC +2.7% ) is off 4% after hours as it launches a public offering of common stock.

The number of fully diluted shares outstanding won't increase, however. The company will offer 5M shares of class A common stock, with a 30-day greenshoe option to buy up to 750,000 shares more.

It will use proceeds to repurchase the same number of shares from some of the company's managing directors and former employees. It says it's conducting the offering to "facilitate organized liquidity in its Class A common stock and to increase the public float of its Class A common stock."