Terex to redeem notes to lower debt

Terex (TEX +1.8% ) has said it will redeem $300M of an outstanding $850M in 6% senior notes due 2021.

The company's redeeming at 103% of principal amount, plus accrued and unpaid interest.

It also said it plans to retire all $300M of its 6.5% senior notes due 2020, at a redemption price of 101.625% on April 3.

The moves are "consistent with our previously stated intention to reduce our total debt and improve our balance sheet," says CEO John Garrison.

Earlier, the company said it wrapped the sale of its Material Handling and Port Solutions business to Konecranes (OTCPK:KNCRY), for $595M and €200M in cash along with 25% of Konecranes (about 19.6M newly issued class B shares).