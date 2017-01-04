Chief Justice sitting out Thermo Fisher patent dispute

U.S. Chief Justice John Roberts is recusing himself from a patent dispute at the Supreme Court, after realizing that he owns about $175,000 worth of Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO +1% ).

The court is considering whether Life Technologies genetic-testing kits infringe on patents held by Promega. The clerk of the court says that Roberts found out later that Life Technologies was owned by Thermo Fisher, and the conflict escaped an "ordinary conflict check conducted in the chief justice's chambers."

The move means that the seven remaining justices of nine will decide the case. A vacancy created by the death of Antonin Scalia last February remains unfilled.