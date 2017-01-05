Iraq starts oil production cuts

Iraq is beginning to take measures to cut back on crude oil output, according to oil minister Jabar Ali al-Luaibi.

The nation agreed as part of the OPEC decision to reduce output by 200K barrels per day to 4.351M in an effort to support prices.

Oil prices have cycled higher this week on confidence the OPEC cuts will hold.

WTI crude oil futures -0.17% to $53.17/bbl at last check. Brent crude -0.25% to $56.32/bbl.

