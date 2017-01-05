CES takes center stage

The International Consumer Electronics Show revs up today in Las Vegas.

Captivating product categories expected to receive plenty of attention include self-driving cars, 4K televisions, wireless audio, smart home systems and drones.

While tech heavweights Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), Alphabet (GOOG, GOOGL]]) and Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) are the early leaders in connected home platforms, there's a host of startups and consumer product majors looking to piggyback off the trend. Chinese companies are also hoping to make a large splash at this year's tech Super Bowl with 1,300 registered as exhibitors.

Notable keynote speakers this week include Carnival (NYSE:CCL) CEO Arnold Donald, Huawei Chief Marketing Officer Richard Yu, Nissan (OTCPK:NSANY) Chairman Carlos Ghosn, Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) CEO Steve Mollenkopf and Under Armour (NYSE:UA) CEO Kevin Plank.