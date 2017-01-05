Stocks gear up for another run at Dow 20K

Stocks will gear up for another run at the elusive Dow 20K mark today after the S&P 500 Index closed just off its record high yesterday.

Yesterday's ho-hum reaction to the report on FOMC minutes shows that investors are taking their cues from factors outside of the sport of Federal Reserve watching, according to economists.

"Janet Yellen is not the Wizard of Oz anymore," noted Voya Financial market strategist Karyn Cavanaugh.

Asian stocks rose earlier today and the Stoxx 600 Index is up 0.11% . U.S. stock futures are mixed in early action.

