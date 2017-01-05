Castlight Health merges with Jiff in all-stock deal

Health benefits platform firm Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) has agreed to merge with fellow health benefits platform Jiff in an all-stock deal. Castlight will issue ~27M common shares and options to Jiff equity holders after which Jiff will own ~20% of the combined company. Another 4M Castlight shares will be available as an earn-out based on the achievement of certain growth targets this year.

Castlight expects to report ~$102M in revenues for 2016 while Jiff should generate ~$7M. The combined organization should book $138M - 142M in revenues this year, of which Jiff should contribute $19M. Non-GAAP operating loss for Q4 2016 is expected to be ($11M - 13M).