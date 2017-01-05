CMS backs away from terminating Alere's supply contract while appeal proceeds

The U.S. government's Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) has delayed its efforts to terminate Alere (NYSE:ALR) unit Arriva Medical's bidding contract while the appeals process advances. As a result, Alere's request for a temporary restraining order is unnecessary. The next hearing is scheduled for February 8.

Alere filed an appeal on December 27 seeking to permanently reinstate Arriva's billing status. The parties' initial briefings are required to be completed by January 18.

CMS took action in November 2016 after Arriva allegedly submitted claims for 211 deceased patients over a five-year period.

