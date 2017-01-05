Genocea's lead product candidate shows positive effect in mid-stage study; shares ahead 21% premarket

Thinly traded micro cap Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) is up 21% premarket on average volume in response to its announcement of positive results in a Phase 2b clinical trial assessing lead product candidate GEN-003 for the treatment of genital herpes infections.

An interim analysis showed treatment with GEN-003 reduced the rate of genital lesions 41% versus placebo during the six months following dosing (p<0.05).

The data support the selection of the 60 microgram/antigen/50 microgram of adjuvant dose as the optimal dose for the planned Phase 3 program.

GEN-003 is a protein subunit T cell-enable therapeutic vaccine designed to reduce the duration and severity of clinical symptoms related to moderate-to-severe genital herpes and to control transmission of infection. It attacks the genital herpes virus by inducing both a T cell and B cell immune response via two antigens called ICP4 and gD2. Its action is enhanced by the use of a proprietary adjuvant called Matrix-M.

Management will host a conference call today at 9:00 am ET to discuss the results.