Wedbush warns on BJ's Restaurants and Buffalo Wild Wings

Wedbush is slicing up the restaurant sector today.

The firm lowers its rating on BJ's Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) to Underperform from Neutral due to concerns on sales growth trends and margin benefits. A price target of $34 is slapped on the restaurant stock. BJRI is now left with only one Buy rating on the books from a Wall Street firm.

Buffalo Wild Wings (NASDAQ:BWLD) is dropped to Neutral from Outperform as it sees the food cost tailwind diminishing. The PT is chopped to $155 from $180.

Sources: Bloomberg and Marketbeat.com.