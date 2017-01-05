Synthetic Bio's co-lead product candidate successful in mid-stage study; shares ahead 25% premarket

Synthetic Biologics (NYSEMKT:SYN) is up 25% premarket on average volume in response to its announcement of positive results from a 412-subject Phase 2b clinical trial assessing co-lead product candidate SYN-004 (ribaxamase) for reducing Clostridium difficile (C. diff) infections.

On a preliminary basis, patients receiving SYN-004 experienced a 71.4% relative risk reduction (p=0.045) in the rate of C. diff infection compared to placebo (two cases versus seven cases).

The company intends to advance SYN-004 into Phase 3 development.

Ribaxamase is a first-in-class oral enzyme designed to degrade certain IV beta-lactam antibiotics within the GI tract and maintain the natural balance of the gut microbiome.