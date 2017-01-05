L Brands updates on sales and margins

L Brands (NYSE:LB) reports sales increased 1% during December to $2.415B.

Comparable sales trailed off 1% during the period vs. +1.5% expected, dragged down by a 4% comp decline at Victoria's Secret.

L Brands now expects Q4 EPS to fall in the low end of its $1.85 to $2.00 range. On a prerecorded call (available at 1-866-639-7583), L Brands management warned of a steep drop in merchandise margin rates and said January comparable sales are trending flat.

