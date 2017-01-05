Exxon's Tillerson discloses global assets of as much as $400M

Rex Tillerson, likely the next U.S. secretary of state and chairman and CEO of Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) until Jan. 1, disclosed assets worth as much as $400M in an ethics filing that reflected investments spanning more than a dozen countries.

XOM has said Tillerson would receive a ~$180M payout in lieu of restricted stock awards that have yet to vest; in the ethics filing, Tillerson says the money would be placed in an irrevocable trust that would be managed by an independent trustee.

Tillerson would recuse himself for a year from government decisions involving XOM, possibly including decisions over whether to ease sanctions placed on Russia; under Tillerson’s leadership, Russia became XOM’s single biggest exploration theater as the company amassed drilling rights across tens of millions of acres.

Tillerson’s Senate confirmation hearing may begin as soon as next week, and Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer is calling Tillerson and several other Trump nominees “troublesome.”