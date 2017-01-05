Sears unloads Craftsman to Stanley Black & Decker

Stanely Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) acquires the well-known Craftsman brand from Sears Holdings (NASDAQ:SHLD) for $525M to be paid at closing.

Sears will also take in $250M after the third year and receive annual payments on new Craftsman sales.

Sears will continue to sell Craftsman products under a perpetual license.

Stanley Black & Decker sees a significant accretion benefit from the transaction. The company has been identified for quite a while as the likely winning bidder for Craftsman.

The deal has already been approved by both boards.

SWK +0.13% premarket to $116.63. SHLD +3.57% to $10.73.

Source: Press Release