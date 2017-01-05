Halozyme's lead product candidate shows positive effect in mid-stage pancreatic cancer study; shares ahead 25% premarket

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) is up 25% premarket on robust volume in response to its announcement of positive results from a Phase 2 clinical trial, HALO-202, assessing lead product candidate PEGPH20 combined with Celgene's (NASDAQ:CELG) ABRAXANE (paclitaxel protein-bound particles for injectable suspension)(albumin-bound) and the chemo agent gemcitabine for the treatment of stage IV (metastatic) pancreatic cancer patients.

Subjects with high levels of hyaluronan (a chain of natural sugars that builds up around cancer cells inhibiting the effectiveness of cancer-killing therapies) who received the PEGPH20 combination experienced a statistically significant increase in progression-free survival compared to those receiving ABRAXANE and gemcitabine alone (8.6 months versus 4.5 months).

A Phase 3 study, HALO-301, assessing the combination is in process. According to ClinicalTrials.gov, the estimated final data collection date for the primary endpoint is October 2018.

PEGPH20 is an investigational drug administered intravenously that temporarily degrades hyaluronan.