Saudi Aramco hikes oil pricing to Asia and U.S. as production cuts begin

Saudi Aramco says it is raising premiums for all of its major crude grades to Asia, a sign that the Saudis are initiating production cuts agreed at last month's OPEC meeting.

Aramco increased its official pricing for Arab Light crude to Asia by $0.60/bbl to $0.15 below the regional benchmark; it had been expected to raise the pricing for shipments of Arab Light by $0.50, according to a Bloomberg survey.

Buyers in the U.S. will pay premiums that are $0.20/barrel higher for both Extra Light and Light grade crudes in February, while pricing for Medium and Heavy blends remains unchanged.

Brent crude +0.8% at $56.94/bbl; WTI crude +0.8% at $53.70.

ETFs: USO, OIL, UWTI, UCO, DWTI, SCO, BNO, DBO, DTO, USL, DNO, OLO, SZO, OLEM