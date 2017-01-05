Soligenix receives positive scientific advice from the EMA for SGX942 in the treatment of Oral Mucositis

Soligenix (OTCQB:SNGX) announces that the company had received positive Scientific Advice from the European Medicines Agency (EMA) for the development of SGX942 (dusquetide) as a treatment for oral mucositis in patients with head and neck cancer receiving chemoradiation therapy.

The Scientific Advice from the EMA indicates that a single, double-blind, placebo-controlled, multinational, Phase 3 pivotal study (IDR-OM-02), if successful, in conjunction with the Phase 2 dose-ranging study IDR-OM-01, is generally considered sufficient to support a marketing authorization application (MAA) to the EMA for potential licensure in Europe. Initiation of Phase 3 clinical trial is anticipated in H1.

Dusquetide (the active ingredient in SGX942) is an innate defense regulator (IDR), a new class of short, synthetic peptides.