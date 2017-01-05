Holiday sales no SNAP for Fred's

Fred's (NASDAQ:FRED) reports sales for December decreased 3.9% to $222.9M.

Comparable store sales for the month fell 3.4%.

"Our pharmacy department saw a 2% increase in comparable prescription growth in the current month, when adjusted for 90 days' scripts," notes CEO Michael Bloom.

"The company also reported positive comparable sales in Health and Beauty along with key holiday categories, which posted strong year-over-year growth. However, this wasn't enough to completely overcome headwinds related to the impact of reduced SNAP benefits, competitive promotional activity and unusually warm weather, which had a negative influence on seasonal categories," he adds.

