Travelers down 1.5% on Morgan Stanley downgrade; Progressive boosted

Citing concerns over lower reserve releases, auto margin pressure, and the stock's premium valuation, analyst Kai Pan downgrades Travelers (NYSE:TRV) to Underweight from Equalweight. Shares are lower by 1.5% in thin premarket action.

Alongside, he upgrades Progressive (NYSE:PGR) to Equalweight from Underweight, noting the company is likely to see bigger benefits from lower taxes and rising yield than its peers.

For the P&C sector as a whole, Pan boosts price targets by 6%, though reminding some potential upside has been priced in since the election. Chubb (NYSE:CB) and XL Group (NYSE:XL) remain top picks.