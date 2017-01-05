Ultragenyx and Kyowa Kirin announce MAA for KRN23 filed and accepted for review by EMA

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) and Kyowa Kirin International PLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co. (OTC:KYKOF) announces that the European Medicines Agency (EMA) has accepted for review the Marketing Authorization Application (MAA) for KRN23 for the treatment of X-linked Hypophosphatemia (XLH). An opinion from the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) is expected in H2.

KRN23 is an investigational recombinant fully human monoclonal IgG1 antibody, discovered by Kyowa Hakko Kirin, against the phosphaturic hormone fibroblast growth factor 23 (FGF23).