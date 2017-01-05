More on Constellation Brands' FQ3

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) reports organic net sales rose 7% to $1.75B in FQ3.

Beer segment sales expanded 16% to $964.6M driven primarily by volume growth and favorable pricing, and the acquisition benefit from Ballast Point.

Wine and spirits sales increased 5% to $845.9M due to acquisition benefit from The Prisoner wine brands and favorable mix

Adjusted gross margin rate improved 250 bps to 48.8%.

Adjusted operating margin rate grew 40 bps to 29.4%.

Shipment volume: Beer: 57.7M (+12.3%); Wine and spirits: 18.3M (-0.5%).

FY2017 Guidance: Beer segment sales: +16% to +17%; Wine & Spirits segment sales: mid single-digit growth; Beer operating income: high teens growth; Wine & Spirits operating income: mid to high single-digit growth; Interest expense: $335M to $345M; Tax rate: ~27%; Weighted average diluted shares outstanding: ~204.5M; Diluted EPS: $7.55 to $7.65; Adjusted diluted EPS: $6.55 to $6.65; Free cash flow: $575M to $675M; Operating cash flow: $1.4B to $1.6B; Capex: ~$825M to $925M.