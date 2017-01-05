Apple's App Store posts record purchases on New Year's Day

Bringing in $240M on January 1, 2017, the "busiest day ever" for the platform.

Highlights – $20B in developer earnings in 2016 (+40% from 2015; $60B since App store launch in 2008), $3B in purchases for December 2016, Super Mario Run most downloaded app worldwide on Christmas and New Year's Day (40M+ downloads within four days of launch), Pokémon Go most-downloaded of 2016, top subscription apps include Netflix, HBO Go and Line (NASDAQ:LN), subscription billings to $2.7B (+74% Y/Y), top-grossing markets United States, China (+90% Y/Y growth rate), Japan, and United Kingdom

With Apple's (NASDAQ:AAPL) services segment revenue at an all-time high (+24% Y/Y) in its latest quarterly reporting, the platform commands fresh notice early in the new year.

