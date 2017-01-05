Monsanto beats expectations on strong South America demand

Monsanto (NYSE:MON), set to be acquired by Bayer, +0.4% premarket after posting better than expected FQ1 earnings and revenues, helped by higher demand from South America.

MON says net sales for the Seeds and Genomics segment in the quarter rose 32% Y/Y to $1.8B, including a 25%-plus increase in planted corn acres in Argentina and more than a 10% increase in corn acres planted in Brazil accompanied by double-digit price increases in corn germplasm in local currency in both countries.

MON says it continues to build on the momentum of Intacta RR2 PRO soybeans in South America, and remains on track to reach a target of 45M-55M acres during FY 2017.

Reaffirms FY 2017 EPS guidance of $4.50-$4.90 vs. $4.72 analyst consensus estimate.

MON did not offer any update on regulatory approvals or potential divestitures related to the Bayer deal.