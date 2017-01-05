FDA OKs Sangamo's IND for gene therapy candidate for hemophilia A; shares ahead 7% premarket

The FDA clears Sangamo BioSciences' (NASDAQ:SGMO) Investigational New Drug (IND) application for gene therapy candidate SB-525 for the treatment of hemophilia A. Phase 1 development to assess safety, tolerability and potential efficacy may now proceed.

SB-525 uses an adeno-associated virus (AAV2/6) complimentary DNA (cDNA) human Factor 8 construct driven by the company's proprietary synthetic liver-specific promoter. Sangamo says preclinical studies showed it to be significantly more potent than other AAV-based cDNA constructs currently being investigated for the treatment of hemophilia A.