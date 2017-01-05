RedHill Biopharma announces new research collaboration with Aarhus University for oncology drug MESUPRON

RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) announces the signing of a new collaboration agreement with Denmark-based Aarhus University for the evaluation of RedHill’s Phase II-stage oncology drug candidate, MESUPRON (upamostat).

MESUPRON, a proprietary orally administered protease inhibitor with several potential mechanisms of action to inhibit tumor invasion and metastasis.

The partnership will involve preclinical studies to better identify appropriate patient profiles for planned clinical trials.

In 2014 RedHill acquired the exclusive worldwide development and commercialization rights to the drug, excluding China, Hong Kong, Taiwan and Macao, from Germany’s WILEX AG for all indications.