Penn West raises 2017 capex budget; Hendry to replace Dyck as CFO

Penn West Petroleum (NYSE:PWE) +3.2% premarket after saying it plans to raise its 2017 capital budget to C$180M from C$150M last year while anticipating a 15% increase in production from core areas.

PWE expects to deliver full-year production of 27K-29K boe/day, roughly two-thirds in liquids, with 2017 exit rates 15% over Q4 2016 production volumes in key development areas.

The company had forecast 2016 capital spending of C$90M and 10% core production growth in 2017.

Also, PWE says CFO David Dyck and senior production VP Gregg Gegunde will leave the company, effective immediately; David Hendry, VP of finance for the last two years and former VP of finance at Talisman energy, will become CFO.