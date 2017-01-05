Treasury yields lower after mixed data

The ADP reported 153K private-sector jobs added in December - that's down from 216K in November, and lower than expectations for 172K.

In the 12 months prior to December, ADP job gains averaged 187K.

Initial jobless claims, however, paint a far stronger picture, falling 28K to 235K - the lowest since 1973. It was a holiday week, so the print is likely being brushed off by traders.

The 10-year Treasury yield is lower by 2.4 basis points to 2.417%. TLT +0.4% , TBT -0.8%

ETFs: TBT, TLT, TMV, TBF, EDV, TMF, TTT, ZROZ, VGLT, TLH, UBT, DLBS, TLO, VUSTX, DLBL, TYBS