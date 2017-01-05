Advanced Micro Devices previews Vega architecture

Under development for five years, Vega (NYSE:AMD) targets more appropriate address of data-intensive gaming, professional design and machine intelligence applications over traditional GPU architectures.

Highlights – high-bandwidth cache featuring HBM2 technology, up to 512TB virtual address space, 200%+ greater throughput-per-clock compared to prior Radeon architectures, better load-balancing with intelligent workload distributor, native processing of 8-bit, 16-bit, 32-bit or 64-bit operations in each clock cycle, advanced pixel engine

GPUs on Vega are anticipated for shipment in the first half of this year.

