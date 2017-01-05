PREIT: "Demand for Macy's spaces is robust"

Of the Macy's store closings announced last night, three are located in PREIT's (NYSE:PEI) portfolio.

CEO Joe Coradino says these are desirable locations in quality markets. At one of the malls (Valley View, WI), the company is in advanced discussions with a traditional department store, and for the other two (Moorestown, NJ and Plymouth Meeting, PA), negotiations for LOIs are underway, and detailed announcements are coming in the near future.

PREIT yesterday posted nice gains as it reported on its efforts to replace the expected closure of three of Sears stores in its portfolio.