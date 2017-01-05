Stocks set for slightly lower open after labor, holiday sales data

Stock futures are slightly lower ahead of the open following mixed labor market data and disappointing holiday sales results and guidance from two top department stores; S&P, Dow and Nasdaq all -0.1% .

European markets are mixed, with U.K.'s FTSE +0.1% but Germany's DAX and France's CAC -0.1% ; in Asia, Japan's Nikkei finished -0.4% while China's Shanghai Composite closed +0.2% .

The ADP employment report showed U.S. private employers added a fewer than expected 153K jobs in December, but initial jobless claims came in at a better than expected 235K.

In U.S. corporate news, the retail sector is under pressure after Macy's and Kohl's issued discouraging holiday sales results and guidance; Macy's -11% and Kohl's -16% pre-market.

U.S. Treasury prices are higher, with the 10-year yield down by 3 bps to 2.41%.

U.S. crude oil +0.6% at $53.58/bbl as Saudi Arabia appears to initiate supply cuts.

Still ahead: PMI services index, ISM non-manufacturing index, EIA petroleum inventories, EIA natural gas inventory, money supply