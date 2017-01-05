TheStreet's Feuerstein says Halozyme selective in data read-out from mid-stage pancreatic cancer study of PEGPH20

Halozyme (HALO +8.6% ) has given up a chunk of its Phase 2 data-stoked premarket gain based, in large part, by criticism by TheStreet's Adam Feuerstein who says the company selectively reported results from a subset of patients with high levels of hyaluronan (HA).

According to ClinicalTrials.gov, the primary endpoint of the trial, called HALO-202, was progression-free survival at month 12 (another primary objective was to evaluate the incidence of thromboembolic events, which is ongoing). The relative benefit of PEGPH20 in pancreatic cancer patients with high HA was a secondary endpoint.

The selective reporting of the data does not appear to much of a smoking gun because the Phase 3 study, HALO-301, involves metastatic pancreatic cancer patients with high HA levels. The primary endpoints are progression-free survival and overall survival.

