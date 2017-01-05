Job growth could make strange bedfellows of Trump and Musk

Morgan Stanley analyst Adam Jonas is convinced that Tesla Motors (TSLA -1.8% ) has a surprising amount of overlapping interests with the incoming Trump administration.

"To the extent that the creation of high tech manufacturing jobs in the United States is a priority of the incoming administration, we believe Mr. Musk might have some interests that could be very much in alignment with those of President-elect Trump," writes Jonas.

Business Insider correspondent Matthew DeBord thinks Jonas could be on to something by highlighting the "awkard" shared interests between Trump and Musk.

It remains to be seen if Trump sticks to his position of not supporting the government picking of "winners" in the energy sector or stays ambivalent over climate change. Elon Musk made the trek to Trump Tower a few weeks, but hasn't said much about the tech exec gathering.