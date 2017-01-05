Mall players down on retail malaise

Where to start? Macy's last night cut guidance, and set big job cuts and store closings. Kohl's cut estimates. Sears one day ago announced more store closings.

CBL & Associates (CBL -3.3% ), PREIT (PEI -3.6% ), DDR (DDR -1.1% ), Taubman (TCO -1.9% ), Weingarten (WRI -1.4% ), Kimco (KIM -1.1% ), Retail Opportunity (ROIC -1.2% ), Federal Realty (FRT -1.3% )

"A" players are being hit as well ... Simon Property (SPG -2.9% ), General Growth (GGP -3% ), Macerich (MAC -2.7% ), Brixmor (BRX -1.2% ).

