GM to test new luxury vehicle subscription model

General Motors (GM -1.1% ) introduces a new luxury vehicle subscription service called Book by Cadillac.

The company says for a flat monthly fee of $1.5K, Book by Cadillac members will have access to popular Cadillac vehicles without the commitment of leasing, financing or buying.

"BOOK by Cadillac is an innovative new option targeted at a growing class of luxury drivers searching for access to various cars over time, dependent on their individual needs, coupled with a hassle-free white-glove exchange," says Cadillac CMO Uwe Ellinghaus.

Source: Press Release