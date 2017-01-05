EnteroMedics says two more institutions on line with vBloc; shares up 126%

Thinly traded nano cap EnteroMedics (ETRM +125.8% ) rockets north on a healthy 21x surge in volume in response to the news that two new medical institutions, MedStar Health in Maryland and Roper St. Francis in South Carolina, have incorporated vBloc Therapy and the vBloc Achieve support program into their practices. The additions increase the total vBloc Institute-qualified customer base to 13.

The obesity treatment involves a pacemaker-like device that delivers vBLOC vagal nerve blocking therapy via electrodes that are surgically implanted subcutaneously in the abdomen. The electrodes are placed in contact with the trunks of the vagus nerves just above the junction between the esophagus and the stomach. The device intermittently blocks vagal nerve signals throughout the patient's waking hours which produces the sensation of fullness.

