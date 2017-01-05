Under Armour shakes up CES with new sleep product

Under Armour (UAA) (UA, UAA) unveiled a new sleep and recovery system today at CES.

The product is the brand's first try at "athlete recovery sleepwear" and will be powered by the new UA Record app.

New England Patriots QB Tom Brady is a backer of the concept.

" We are providing athletes with untapped insight and guidance into the importance of sleep and recovery in a way that's truly unique to Under Armour – with a revolutionary Sleep Recovery System that was created for athletes, by athletes," says UA exec Kevin Haley.

Source: Press Release

#CES17