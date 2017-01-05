Bloomberg: 12 nuclear subs may soon get approval from Pentagon

The Defense Department’s top weapons buyer has signed a decision memo approving advanced development for a fleet of 12 new nuclear-armed submarines, Bloomberg reports.

The Navy is in contract talks with General Dynamics (GD +0.7% ), which will lead the program to replace aging Ohio-class submarines, with Huntington Ingalls Industries (HII +2% ) as the top subcontractor.

The projected $126B acquisition cost ranks the new submarines behind only the $379B F-35 aircraft and the $153B ballistic missile defense network among the costliest U.S. defense programs.