Sears closes 150 stores and pulls liquidity levers

Sears Holdings (SHLD +4% ) says it will close 150 more stores (109 Kmart, 41 Sears) that aren't profitable. The stores generated an EBITDA loss of about $60M over the last 12 months.

The company also updates that it sees generating about $1B in liquidity through a series of financing moves.

"We are taking strong, decisive actions today to stabilize the company and improve our financial flexibility in what remains a challenging retail environment," said Edward S. Lampert, Chairman & CEO of Sears Holding," says Eddie Lampert.

Previously: Sears unloads Craftsman to Stanley Black & Decker (Jan. 5)