Sirius XM +1.6% as 2016 subscribers beat guidance

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) is up 1.6% and just a nickel off its 52-week high after it noted that with 2016 in the books, it exceeded its subscriber guidance and expects to meet or exceed guidance on financials.

The company ended the year with more than 31.3M subs after a net gain of more than 1.7M. That surpassed the company's forecast for 1.7M net adds.

Among self-pay subscribers, net adds were 1.66M, exceeding company guidance for 1.6M and bringing that total to about 26M.

Looking ahead to 2017, the company is guiding to self-pay net subscriber adds of about 1.3M. It's also guiding to revenue of $5.3B (vs. consensus for $5.34B); EBITDA of about $2.025B (vs. consensus for $2.033B); and free cash flow of about $1.5B.