FDA lifts clinical hold on CTI Bio's pacritinib; shares up 26%

Thinly traded micro cap CTI BioPharma (CTIC +26.2% ) rallies on almost an 8x surge in volume in response to its announcement that the FDA has removed the full clinical hold on myelofibrosis candidate pacritinib. The agency suspended clinical development in February over safety concerns, which the company addressed with final results from two studies, PERSIST-1 and PERSIST-2.

A new trial, PAC203, should commence next quarter.

Pacritinib, an oral tyrosine kinase inhibitor, is under development for the potential treatment of certain blood-related cancers.

Previously: FDA shuts down CTI Bio's pacritinib clinical trials; shares down 46% premarket (Feb. 9, 2016)