Department stores ground zero for retail shellacking

A barrage of disappointing sales reports and guidance cuts from retailers is roiling the broad sector.

The department store sector is ground zero for the damage. Kohl's (KSS -18.1% ), Macy's (M -14.5% ), Nordstrom (JWN -8.9% ), Dillard's (DDS -9.3% ) and J.C. Penney (JCP -7.3% ) are all down sharply.

Chains also bleeding include Cato (CATO -9.6% ), Tailored Brands (TLRD -6.3% ), L Brands (LB -7.5% ), Ascena Retail (ASNA -5.7% ), Francesca's (FRAN -6.5% ), Stein Mart (SMRT -4.7% ), Stage Stores (SSI -5.8% ), Urban Outiffters (URBN -4.4% ), DSW (DSW -3.8% ), Express (EXPR -3.8% ), Citi Trends (CTRN -4.3% ).

Apparel makers Fossil (FOSL -6.5% ), G-III Apparel (GIII -6.6% ), Sequential Brands Group (SQBG -5.5% ), Vera Bradley (VRA -4.2% ) and Coach (COH -2.5% ) are also getting punished.