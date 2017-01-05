Nomura reshuffles brokerage ratings after post-election rally

The post-election rally is notable for its "indiscriminate" buying of financial sector names, particularly large-caps, says Nomura's Steven Chubak. That's fine, he says, as it leaves "a very compelling" buying opportunity in a number of small- and mid-cap names which are set to be big winners under a Trump administration.

He upgrades Raymond James Financial (RJF +1.6% ) and TD Ameritrade (AMTD +1.4% ) to Buy, and even suggests a pair trade of long Stifel (NYSE:SF) and Raymond James vs. a short in LPL Financial (LPLA -0.4% ).

Cut are made to Lazard (LAZ -1.1% ) and Greenhill (GHL -3.6% ) as the Trump rally overlooks the headwinds of protectionism and financing costs.

Turning to big-caps, Chubak is growing more cautious on M&A as he sees deal risks rising under Trump. He suggests a buy of Bank of America (BAC -0.8% ) vs. a sale of Goldman Sachs (GS -0.2% ).

