Discovery Communications -1.9% as Barclays cuts to Sell

Discovery Communications (NASDAQ:DISCA) is off 1.9% after Barclays cut its rating to Underweight and trimmed its price target.

The stock looks "rich or cheap" depending on which metric you're looking at, writes Kannan Venkateshwar.

"While the stock appears cheap on cash flow and P/E, these metrics for DISCA have been more volatile than for others in the space. While DISCA revenues are up ~44% since 2012 in part due to M&A, profit before taxes is up only 7%."

The company's free cash flow has turned up only recently after a flat three years, he adds. "On EV/EBITDA, which is our preferred metric, the company is one of the most expensive, trading just ~0.5x lower than Disney."

He trimmed his price target on shares to $25 from $28, implying another 10% downside ahead.