RBC Capital Markets positive on Nvidia-Audi autonomous car collaboration

With Nvidia and Audi pivoting a longstanding relationship to target a 2020 release of AI-powered autonomous cars, analyst Mitch Steves views the initiative materially favorable and considers the general automotive segment for Nvidia prospectively set to outperform expectations. Retains the company's shares at an Outperform rating.

Notes regulatory obstacles to come regarding self-driving cars, though sees marked growth potential once the technology becomes more established.

Other developments announced during Nvidia's (NVDA -1.6% ) opening keynote address of CES 2017 yesterday include partnerships with HERE and ZENRIN, separate though both on mapping, and the launch of the new SHIELD TV and GeoForce NOW service.

