Mortgage rates slip, snapping nine-week advance

Average fixed mortgage rates moved lower for the first time following nine weeks of gains, according to Freddie Mac's latest weekly survey.

The 30-fixed-rate mortgage averaged 4.20% in the week ending Jan. 5, down from 4.32 in the previous week, and the 15-year rate averaged 3.44%, down from 3.55% a week ago; last year at this time, the 30-year and 15-year fixed rates averaged a respective 3.97% and 3.26%.

Despite this week's breather, the 66-basis point increase in the mortgage rate since Nov. 3 is "taking its toll," Freddie Mac says, citing this week's 22% plunge in the Mortgage Bankers Association's refinance index.